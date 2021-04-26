Steelers comfortable with QB situation ahead of NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t appear to be in the market for a quarterback heading into the draft. The Steelers have four under contract for 2021 after signing 2019 first-round pick Dwyane Haskins and bringing back Josh Dobbs to back up Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. General manager Kevin Colbert hinted the team may be more focused on the offensive line with the 24th overall pick. Colbert called the class for center “unusually deep.” The Steelers have a massive need at center following Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement in February.