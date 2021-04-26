Thailand imposes fines of up to $640 for not wearing masks

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to $640 for people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system. Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlors. Gatherings of more than 20 people are banned. The growing number of cases has created shortages of hospital beds and intensive care units. It has also underlined the government’s failure to obtain adequate supplies of vaccines. Less than 2% of Thailand’s population has been vaccinated.