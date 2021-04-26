Top two ACC offenses look to new faces to keep humming

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s top offensive juggernauts will have new faces football coordinators expect will keep them humming along. North Carolina led the league with 537 yards a game while six-time league champion Clemson was next at 503 yards per game. However, the Tar Heels lost their two 1,000-yard runners and their two top receivers from a year ago. They still have quarterback Sam Howell, set to be the best at his position in the ACC now that Tigers’ QB Trevor Lawrence is gone. Along with the reigning ACC player of the year, Clemson has lost the conference’s career leading rusher in Travis Etienne.