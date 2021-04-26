US to help Guatemala train its border protection force

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States has agreed to train members of a Guatemalan task force responsible for protecting the country’s borders and putting a brake on uncontrolled migration. The U.S. offer came during talks Monday between U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. The U.S. will send 16 employees of the Department of Homeland Security to aid in the effort. The United States will also help Guatemala to build shelters for returned migrants, and help the migrants transition back to life in their home communities. The agreement comes amid a spike in the number of migrants children arriving at the U.S. border, many of them Guatemalan.