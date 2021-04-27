As jury mulls case, man pleads in 2004 slaying of woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — As a jury deliberated his fate, a Pennsylvania man pleaded no contest to homicide and other charges in the murder of a woman more than a decade and a half ago. Forty-eight-year-old Paul Aaron Ross entered the plea Tuesday in Blair County Court to third-degree homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and unlawful restraint. Ross faces 42 to 84 years in the killing of 26-year-old Tina Miller, whose body was found partially submerged and bound with duct tape at Canoe Creek State Park in June 2004. Ross was convicted in his first trial and sentenced to life in prison, but an appeals court ordered a retrial.