Asia stocks lower after Wall St record ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new record as investors looked ahead to this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for reassurance interest rates will be kept ultra-low. Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong advanced. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as gains for tech, banking and consumer stocks outweighed losses for health care. South Korea reported economic output recovered to above pre-pandemic levels after growth in the three months ending in March accelerated to 1.6% over the previous quarter.