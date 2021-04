PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. David Krejci gave Boston the lead with a goal late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third as Boston earned its fifth win over Pittsburgh in eight meetings this season. Jeff Carter scored late for the Penguins, whose four-game winning streak was halted.