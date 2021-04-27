Cuomo calls on State Attorney General to review legal options following Census results

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on State Attorney General Letitia James to review legal options in wake of the 2020 census apportionment.

According to Census data released on Monday, New York will lose one congressional seat after the state fell 89 Census responses short of keeping all its 27 seats.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said:

"Census takers in New York faced unprecedented challenges last year in their efforts to get New Yorkers counted - from the pandemic's effect on the mail system to the Trump Administration's xenophobic, flagrant, and illegal efforts to hurt blue states by discouraging non-citizens and people of color from being counted. And despite a growing state population, New York State's congressional delegation will lose a seat in the House of Representatives next year, having fallen an equally-unprecedented 89 responses short of continuity. So much of our state's recovery, revitalization, and resilience is dependent on having our voice heard in Washington, and we won't allow Trump and his cronies to use one of our greatest attributes - our diversity - as an impediment. I'm calling on the Attorney General to review all legal options available to ensure the voice of every New Yorker is fairly and wholly represented in the halls of Congress."

Pennsylvania also lost one House seat, according to the U.S. Census.