Day two of Severe Weather Awareness week is all about Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

(WBNG) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues today with the focus shifting to knowing what to do when a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued.

These warnings are issued when a thunderstorm is indicating the ability to have wind gust stronger than 58 MPH or produce hail larger than one inch in diameter. Not all Severe Thunderstorms are the same however and that is why officials believe it is critical to read the warning's text to understand all of the details.

David Nicosia, the Warnings Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton explains that the information in the warning is important and the public needs to be aware of it. The warning will include things such as wind speeds, hail size, and where the impacts will be felt. He goes on to say its important to know whether or not the storm is producing 60 MPH winds or 90 MPH winds because that is a big difference