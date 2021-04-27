Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to call off its first elections in 15 years, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem. The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections in which President Mahmoud Abbas’ internally divided Fatah party is expected to lose power and influence to the Islamic militant group Hamas. The officials said late on Monday that they have been briefed on the decision, which will be announced on Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions. They say Egypt is in talks with Israel to reach a compromise to allow the vote but those efforts have so far failed.