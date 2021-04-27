Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut down many businesses as part of the country’s strictest COVID-19 measures yet. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday night that a “full lockdown” would begin Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Some businesses and industries will be exempt from the shutdown, including factories, agriculture, health care and supply chain and logistics companies. Erdogan said daily confirmed cases would have to rapidly drop below 5,000 for Turkey “to not be left behind” as many European countries start reopening.