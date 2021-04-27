Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City 121-90. The Thunder tied a franchise record with their 14th straight loss. The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston. The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals. Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 22 points.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis. Wheeler struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes. Wheeler was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Carpenter in the ninth on his 114th pitch. Héctor Neris got the save, but not before Carpenter scored on a groundout by Dylan Carlson. Wainwright tossed a complete game on 107 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t appear to be in the market for a quarterback heading into the draft. The Steelers have four under contract for 2021 after signing 2019 first-round pick Dwyane Haskins and bringing back Josh Dobbs to back up Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. General manager Kevin Colbert hinted the team may be more focused on the offensive line with the 24th overall pick. Colbert called the class for center “unusually deep.” The Steelers have a massive need at center following Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement in February.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about. The MVP race between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up. There will be great debates about other races as well: most improved player, defensive player of the year and the All-NBA balloting will inevitably lead to cries that some players got overlooked and were wronged. Some of those arguments will probably be right, too. But the best race will be for coach of the year.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena point guard Jalen Pickett says he’s transferring to Penn State. Pickett will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him a nice addition for new Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry. As a freshman in 2018-19, Pickett averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals. He was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year and became the first freshman in more than three decades to earn a first-team spot on the All-MAAC team. He was a first-team selection in all three seasons with Siena and was MAAC player of the year in 2020.

UNDATED (AP) — Nine of the 14 Big Ten football teams appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August. No competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State. Gone is two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields. That leaves returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord to take snaps in spring practice. Coach Ryan Day says a decision on the starter might not come until shortly before the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota.