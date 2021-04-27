Iran wants nationals freed from US jails amid nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it’s seeking the release of all Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. amid talks in Vienna meant to bring Washington back into the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. An Iranian Cabinet spokesman also hinted that another exchange of prisoners between Iran and America was possible, saying that “the idea of a swap of prisoners has always been on the agenda” and adding they should be released because of “humane concerns.” He did not offer details on how many Iranians are held in the U.S. and claimed that releasing their names could harm them.