Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace. In a brief statement Tuesday, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident. It also said troops found the remnants of a Hezbollah drone shot down several weeks earlier after crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government. Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a month-long war in 2006.