Legislation reintroduced to establish national paid sick day policy

(WBNG) - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined her colleagues Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) to reintroduce bicameral legislation to establish a national paid sick day policy.

The Healthy Families Act would guarantee workers at businesses with at least 15 employees can earn up to seven days of paid sick leave each year.

Gillibrand said throughout the pandemic, emergency paid sick leave provisions have given an estimated 22 million workers nationwide the ability to stay home when sick, helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by roughly 15,000 cases per day.

She said paid sick leave provisions also prevent workers from having to choose between their paycheck or their health when they need to stay home to care for themselves or a loved one.

Gillibrand said creating permanent national infrastructure for paid sick leave would strengthen jobs and the workforce, particularly for women and communities of color, and put money back into the economy.