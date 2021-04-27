LYCEUM, affiliated with Binghamton University, to host special programming events

(WBNG) -- If you're looking to learn and explore some in-depth topics, LYCEUM may be the place for you.

The volunteer organization is affiliated with Binghamton University and is a life-long institute for adult learners.

Class topics range everything from senior citizen issues, to archelogy, to exploring life on Mars.

Beginning April 30, the organization will host special programming events, like poetry readings and a ten garden tour.

For more information or to register, click here.

For any questions, you can contact lyceum@binghamton.edu or 607-777-2587.