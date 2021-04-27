Midweek, strong storms are possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower northeast. Low: 52-57

Wednesday: Warm and a touch humid with a 40% chance of mainly PM showers. A few gusty, possibly severe storms, are possible in the mid to late afternoon into early evening. Primary threats from any storms are damaging wind, hail to 1”, and even a tornado. The tornado threat is LOW. Most likely timing of any severe storms is from 3pm to 7pm from west to east. Temperatures could approach 80 with more sunshine. High 72-79

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight with just a slight chance of a shower to the north and northeast. Most of the overnight should be dry. Lows will likely stay in the 50s. A low pressure and cold front move through Wednesday and brings a chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe, with them.

Tonight on 12 News we'll let you know how high the severe risk is and we'll time out any storms to help you plan your day.