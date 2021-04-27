Samsung family donating mass art trove to smooth inheritance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung’s founding family will donate tens of thousands of rare artworks, including Picassos and Dalis, and give hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research to help them pay a massive inheritance tax following last year’s death of chairman Lee Kun-Hee. The Lee family expects to pay more than $10.8 billion in taxes related to inheritance, which would be the largest-ever amount in South Korea. Raising cash for the tax payment is crucial for the Lee family to extend its control over Samsung’s business empire — which extends from semiconductors, smartphones and TVs to construction, shipbuilding and insurance. Some analysts say the process could result in a shakeup across the group.