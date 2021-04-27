Some push to kill off PA regulations halted during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania policymakers are considering whether some of the rules and regulations that were suspended because of the pandemic can be ended for good. They’re also looking into whether it’s time to reinstate some of the suspended rules on a 139-page government list. They cover everything from training and inspections to the rights and living standards of people in group homes and children in foster care. State House Republicans are asking the Wolf administration for more details about the suspended rules, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants his agencies to review their statutes and report back to him next week.