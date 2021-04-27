Stoughton Farms opens for the spring season

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- If you're looking to get a head start on planting your garden, many farms and garden centers around the area are opening up for the season.

That includes Stoughton Farms in Newark Valley. Owner Tim Stoughton says the process of getting opened back up starts in February when the planting begins. This comes after his crew spends much of the off-season doing maintenance work that couldn't be done while the farm was open.

Now that they are opened up for the season, Stoughton says he is thankful that the start to this year wasn't nearly as chaotic as last spring season, and with much of his staff vaccinated he is less worried about having to shut the farm down due to illness.

He says while COVID-19 made last season hard for logistical reasons, business was solid, and there was actually a surge in enthusiasm due to the isolation of the pandemic.

Stoughton says this is one thing he hopes does carry over into this year,

"That was my hope last year that these people who took up gardening and kind of liked it," she said. "I realize that people want a vacation and things and maybe they don't want to do as much but I hope more people get into it and enjoy it because it's a good activity and a healthy activity."

He added that he's hoping for good weather and is looking forward to the farm's busiest months which are May and October.