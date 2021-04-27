Travis Scott casts a philanthropic eye toward HBCU students

Travis Scott, the rapper famous for his string of stylish hip-hop hits, from “SICKO MODE” to “Goosebumps,” and for the wild mosh pits at his concerts, has been flexing his philanthropic arms. In October, Scott tweeted that he’d pay a semester’s tuition to five students at historically Black colleges and universities. He chose some of the recipients via social media, and a month later, launched his charitable Cactus Jack Foundation. For his efforts, the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was one of five recipients announced last week for the first RAD — Red Carpet Advocacy — impact awards.