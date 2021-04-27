What’s in Biden speech? Lawmakers race to add priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, lawmakers are intensifying the push to make sure key priorities are included. Biden is set to unveil the next phase of his massive reinvestment program, the American Families Plan. It focuses on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of everyday life. It would be paid for by hiking taxes on very high-income households — those making more than $400,000 a year. With details still in flux, members of Congress are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to ensure their priorities are included.