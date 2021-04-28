1 dead in Binghamton motorcycle crash

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, Binghamton Police responded to the area of Route 81 South to Route 17 West ramp for a report on a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, police said it was determined that one motorcycle was involved and the driver was dead. Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Christopher Caletka of Binghamton.

They said speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Binghamton Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.