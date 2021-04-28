A few strong, or severe, storms could develop this evening

Evening: Chance of showers and storms. Any storm could be strong to severe with gusty or damaging winds the primary threat. Severe threat ends for the entire area by around 8pm.



Tonight: 40% chance of scattered showers. A few storms possible before 10pm. Low: 50 to 59

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Showers and some storms this evening will taper to a chance of showers into the overnight. Any storms that develop in the evening will have the potential to produce heavy rain, hail and possibly gusty or damaging winds. The 'most likely' time frame for any strong to severe storms is from 4pm west near the Finger Lakes through 8pm east into Delaware County. Lows tonight range from near 50 west to near 60 southeast.

Tonight on 12 News we'll be tracking any storms and real-time threats that they may pose, plus we'll also be updating the forecast for some steady, to at times heavy, rain on Thursday.





