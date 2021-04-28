Animal Adventure welcomes Desmond the Giraffe

(WBNG) -- After April the Giraffe passed away in early April, Animal Adventure Park had begun a new chapter.

Desmond the Giraffe joined April's son, Tajiri, as the two giraffes on exhibit.

Opening day here at Animal Adventure Park, with new giraffe Desmond!!



April the Giraffe of Internet fame sadly passed away recently, but Desmond seems right at home @WBNG12News pic.twitter.com/R9kAJ3F5ox — Josh Rosenblatt (@JRosenblattTV) April 28, 2021

Visitors from Florida and Illinois made their way to Harpursville to see the giraffes and other animals at the park.

Park Owner Jordan Patch says while the park has more to offer than just the giraffes, he says it's great to have Desmond getting comfortable with his new surroundings.

"Desmond is adjusting great to our crowds," Patch told 12 News. "We didn't exactly know what to anticipate but he was welcomed with open arms by many people today and is doing just fine with that warm welcoming."

Patch says he's looking forward to a great season with Desmond and Taj.

The Park says April was put down at the beginning of the month due to worsening arthritis.

Patch says April helped put the Park on the map and will always remain a beloved favorite.