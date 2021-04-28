Cause of fire that displaced 15 lacrosse players released

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton fire officials have released the cause of the fire that destroyed a building at 74 Front St. Tuesday morning.

The Binghamton Fire Department says a couch in front of a heater caught fire and spread throughout the house. They say the fire was accidental in nature.

According to officials, the fact that the building had a balloon framing structure, old-style wiring, and was "probably 100-years-old" contributed to the spread of the fire.

The house was used by 15 Binghamton University men's lacrosse players, all of which were accounted for, the department said.

City officials had the building demolished after it was deemed unsafe.