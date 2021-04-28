German intel agency starts observing COVID conspiracy groups

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has put under observation some adherents of a disparate group that has attacked the country’s lockdown measures. Officials say their ranks have become increasingly radicalized as the pandemic has worn on. The so-called Querdenker movement has held regular protests against lockdown measures, bringing together a broad range of demonstrators, including people opposing vaccinations, others who deny the existence of the coronavirus, mask opponents, conspiracy theorists and others. The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that by putting individuals and groups linked to the movement under observation, authorities will be able to collect more data and details on individuals from the scene.