Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman hit two-run doubles and Nolan Arenado doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in five games. Martinez allowed two runs, one of them earned, in 7 1/3 innings. He had been 0-9 in his last 12 starts — his previous win came on Sept. 1, 2019, the year he spent as the Cardinals’ closer.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Kansas City 2-1 to end the Royals’ five-game winning streak. Pittsburgh has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, at 12-11 moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week. Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009. Difo looped a single that dropped in front of a sliding Michael A. Taylor in center.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game. Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8. Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. David Krejci gave Boston the lead with a goal late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third as Boston earned its fifth win over Pittsburgh in eight meetings this season. Jeff Carter scored late for the Penguins, whose four-game winning streak was halted.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored twice and the Philadelphia Union went up 3-0 on Atlanta United in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. Philadelphia’s goals all came in the second half. The Union went up 1-0 in the 57th minute when Przybylko tapped in a corner kick. He added his second in the 73rd. Przybylko passed to Anthony Fontana for the final goal in the 86th minute.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about. The MVP race between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up. There will be great debates about other races as well: most improved player, defensive player of the year and the All-NBA balloting will inevitably lead to cries that some players got overlooked and were wronged. Some of those arguments will probably be right, too. But the best race will be for coach of the year.