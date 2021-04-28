Man charged in deaths of 3 people found in submerged car

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — State police in Alabama say a man was charged with capital murder in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children found dead inside a car that was partially submerged in a lake. A statement says 26-year-old Demetrius Devonte McGhee of Clayton, Alabama, was arrested after being released from a hospital. McGhee was taken in by air ambulance after a passerby found a sedan containing the bodies of Remona Hudson and two children in the water of Lake Eufaula early Monday. All the victims were from Cuthbert, Georgia, about 25 miles away. Court records weren’t available Wednesday to show whether McGhee had a lawyer.