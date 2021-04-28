Reports: Myanmar airstrikes target ethnic forces on 2 fronts

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports say Myanmar government forces have launched airstrikes against ethnic minority guerrillas in two areas of the country. Fighting has been raging daily in northern Myanmar in territory controlled by the Kachin Independence Organization, representing the Kachin minority, and in the east by the Karen National Union, representing the Karen. Both groups have struck alliances with the popular movement opposing the military junta that seized power in the country in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Generally non-violent marches against military rule continue in many cities and towns, despite the security forces’ use of lethal force to stop them.