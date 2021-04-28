No food, no problem: NY repeals executive order requiring food with alcohol at bars & restaurants

(WBNG) -- New Yorkers will no longer need to purchase food when getting a drink at establishments across the state.

On Wednesday, both houses of the state legislature voted to repeal NY Executive Order 202.52, introduced by Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) last year.

The governor released a statement saying he supports the measure and had been working on a similar effort himself.

The executive order had been heavily criticized by lawmakers who said it was an arbitrary decision not based in science.

Effective immediately, residents and visitors will no longer be required to get "Cuomo Chips" with alcoholic beverages; critics called the required food purchase "Cuomo Chips" as a way of mocking the governor's action.

Earlier this year the state legislature voted to repeal some of the emergency powers the governor was granted at the beginning of the pandemic; Wednesday's votes are some of the first instances when the legislature took advantage of the new ability to curtail the governor's executive orders.

This comes soon after the state announced the curfew on dining would be lifted incrementally in May.