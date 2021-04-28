Penguins star Malkin practices, nears return from injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is nearing his return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March. Malkin skated alongside his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since being injured and will join Pittsburgh for a four-game road trip through Washington and Philadelphia. The Penguins have thrived in his absence, going 14-5-2 to move into second place in the East Division behind the Capitals.