State bar leader charged with patronizing prostitute quits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association is quitting after being charged with patronizing a prostitute who police accused of trying to extort him. David Eric Schwager was also put on leave from his job as an assistant solicitor in Luzerne County. His attorney is declining comment. Luzerne County detectives say that in late December 2019 the 58-year-old Schwager answered an advertisement for an escort by going to a house in Wilkes-Barre and paying Emily Ann Merth to engage in sex acts. The 25-year-old Merth faces charges of prostitution, theft and sexual extortion. She’s accused of demanding hundreds of dollars or she would release a video she recorded of him.