State to lift curfews for dining

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning that the state will lift its curfews for dining.

In a tweet, Governor Cuomo said the midnight curfew for outdoor dining for bars and restaurants will be lifted on May 17.

Additionally, the midnight curfew for indoor dining will lifted on May 31.

NEW: Beginning May 17, the 12am outdoor dining area curfew for bars & restaurants will be lifted.



The 12am indoor area curfew will be lifted on May 31. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo announced that state-run vaccination sites will begin accepting anyone aged 16 and older for walk-ins. For more information, click here.