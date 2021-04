WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. 0-.25” (1.00” possible) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind W 5-10 mph

Warm weather continues Wednesday with 70s and 80s. Along with the heat, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A front has stalled through the Great Lakes. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.