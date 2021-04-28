UK watchdog steps up probe into Johnson’s apartment refurb

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Electoral Commission is launching a formal investigation of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment on Downing Street. A commission spokesperson said Wednesday that the agency is “now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred.” The commission has been looking into whether any funds used to pay for the apartment renovation should have been declared under the law on political donations. The spokesperson said the commission has been in contact with Johnson’s Conservative Party. Questions about the refurbishment intensified last week when Johnson’s former top aide claimed that the prime minister planned to get Conservative Party donors to fund the work.