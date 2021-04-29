Asian shares, US futures advance after Biden speech

Asian shares and U.S. futures have risen after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs-creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Shares rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday. Benchmarks on Wall Street slipped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged near zero, even as it noted recent improvement in the economy. The S&P 500 ended down just 0.1% after some earlier gains evaporated. Investors were also dealing with a wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies. Bond yields held steady.