Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades. On Wednesday night Biden’s nationally televised address to Congress, his first, raised the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant. The president is following the speech by pushing his proposals in person, beginning in Georgia on Thursday and then on to Pennsylvania and Virginia in the days ahead.