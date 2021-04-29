China says population grew in 2020 after report of decline

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says the country’s population grew last year, following a news report a once-a-decade census might have found a decline, possibly adding to downward pressure on growth in world’s second-largest economy. The National Bureau of Statistics gave no population figure, which it said would be reported later. The Financial Times reported this week the 2020 census found China’s population of 1.4 billion declined for the first time since the ruling Communist Party took power in 1949. Chinese leaders have tried to restrain population growth since 1980 but an outright fall would increase challenges as they try to shore up economic growth and raise incomes.