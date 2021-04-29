China says US increasing military activity directed at it

BEIJING (AP) — China says activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed toward it has increased significantly under the Biden administration. The Defense Ministry spokesperson said at a monthly briefing Thursday that the Navy destroyer USS Mustin had recently conducted close-in observation of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group, which he said had seriously interfered with the Chinese side’s training activities and seriously threatened the safety of navigation and personnel on the both sides. China said activity by U.S. warships was up 20% and by planes 40% in waters China claims since Biden took office. China recently marked the 20th anniversary of the collision between a U.S. surveillance plane and a Chinese fighter that killed the Chinese pilot.