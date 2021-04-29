‘Clean out our insides’: Ethiopia detains Tigrayans amid war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia has swept up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, The Associated Press has found. The detentions of both civilians and military personnel are an apparent attempt to purge state institutions of the Tigrayans who once dominated them, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region. The detentions in at least nine locations are far more sweeping in scope and more arbitrary than Ethiopia has acknowledged, sometimes with ethnic profiling as the sole reason.