Concern grows as vaccine demand dwindles

SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WBNG) -- Barnes-Kasson Hospital has been a key site for residents in rural Susquehanna County to get vaccinated.

At first, it was an issue about getting enough doses for the thousands of people on their waiting list.

Now it's an issue of finding enough people who are willing to use some of the surpluses of vaccine the hospital has.

Barnes- Kasson Hospital's Executive Vice President Dave Passetti said in an interview Thursday that the issue became apparent recently.

"It was about last Thursday that we saw sort of a dramatic drop off in requests to start the vaccination process. So first dose requests have dropped considerably," he said.

Passetti said that this is an issue that other hospitals in the region are beginning to see, but added that he's not sure if it has to do with vaccine hesitancy or access to the vaccine.

He said that Barnes-Kasson Hospital has been administering around 90 first- and second-doses per day in recent weeks, but added that number could be around 200 per day if they had a higher demand.