Coronavirus surges in northeast Syria amid oxygen shortages

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria say they will extend a partial lockdown for another week amid a surge in cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, as an international aid group has warned of oxygen shortages in the region. Northeast Syria has been witnessing a sharp increase of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. Earlier this month, authorities imposed a complete lockdown for 10 days, followed by a weeklong partial lockdown that ends Thursday. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said the seven-day extension would include a curfew from sunset to sunrise, closing schools and universities as well as all crossing points with areas controlled by the government and insurgent groups.