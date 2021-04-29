Cowboys get Penn St LB Micah Parsons after trade with Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. They traded down two spots in a deal with NFC East rival Philadelphia. The Cowboys picked up a third-round pick from the Eagles in the trade, the 84th overall selection. The deal gives Dallas three picks in the third round. Dallas made the move down after two cornerbacks the club was targeting at No. 10 were taken. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn went eighth to Carolina, and Patrick Surtain II of Alabama ninth to Denver.