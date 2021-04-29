Skip to Content

Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

New
9:07 am National News from the Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler’s AG’s truck business and Volvo Group are getting ready to start making climate-friendly fuel cells for long-haul trucks together. The two companies said their hydrogen fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, will announce a site for a factory next year. Production is to start production in 2025. The project is a step toward introducing hydrogen as a fuel for hauling goods in the second half of this decade. It’s a long-term view but hydrogen has its advantages, including emitting only water vapor instead of pollutants and carbon dioxide, the main gas blamed for climate change. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content