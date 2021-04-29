Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office. Giuliani said the 6 a.m. search was unnecessary because he offered for two years to provide federal prosecutors his electronic devices and to “talk it over with them.” The federal probe is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment.