1 firefighter injured in fire at eastern Missouri plant

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — One firefighter has been injured during a fire at a chemical plant in eastern Missouri that caused several explosions and prompted the evacuation of nearby residential homes. Fire personnel responded to the fire at the Manor Chemical Plant in Affton about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Matt Coppin of the Metro West Fire Protection District said all employees of the plant were evacuated safely and the fire was extinguished about 5 p.m. Coppin said he didn’t know the extent of the firefighter’s injuries. The south St. Louis County business is a wholesale chemical distributor. Coppin said up to 10 chemicals might have been involved in the fire. Affton is about 11 miles southeast of St. Louis.