Flood Advisory until THU 9:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROOME AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA

COUNTIES…

At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas

will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5

inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,

Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Sanitaria

Springs, Endwell, Vestal Center, West Corners, Union Center,

Harpursville, Nineveh, Tioga Terrace, Apalachin, Port Dickinson

and Port Crane.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&