Flood Advisory until THU 9:30 PM EDT

Flood Advisory until THU 9:30 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROOME AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA
COUNTIES…
At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas
will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,
Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Sanitaria
Springs, Endwell, Vestal Center, West Corners, Union Center,
Harpursville, Nineveh, Tioga Terrace, Apalachin, Port Dickinson
and Port Crane.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
&&