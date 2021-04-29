Flood Advisory from THU 6:33 PM EDT until THU 9:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

West Central Delaware County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas

will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional inch of rain

is possible before 9 pm this evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,

Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sanford, Bainbridge, Windsor, Afton,

Sanitaria Springs, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Forks, Harpursville,

Castle Creek, Nineveh, Endwell, Vestal Center and Union Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&