Flood Advisory until THU 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, SOUTHERN SCHUYLER, SOUTHEASTERN

STEUBEN, TIOGA AND SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain

has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elmira, Corning, Waverly, Owego, Montour Falls, Odessa, West

Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,

Campbell, Caton, Lindley, Erin, Painted Post, Addison, Catharine

and Woodhull.

Addison, NY along the Tuscarora Creek is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&