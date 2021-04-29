Flood Advisory until THU 11:00 PM EDT

Flood Advisory until THU 11:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, SOUTHERN SCHUYLER, SOUTHEASTERN
STEUBEN, TIOGA AND SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES…
At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing
urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain
has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Elmira, Corning, Waverly, Owego, Montour Falls, Odessa, West
Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights,
Campbell, Caton, Lindley, Erin, Painted Post, Addison, Catharine
and Woodhull.
Addison, NY along the Tuscarora Creek is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&